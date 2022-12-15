Midfielder Ianis Hagi has signed a new "extended" deal at Rangers. The club has not specified the duration of the new deal for the 24-year-old Romania international who has been out injured with a knee injury for 11 months.

Hagi joined Rangers on loan almost three years ago and his performances earned him a longer-term contract in the summer of 2020.

"I like to think I have left something behind me and I have given really good memories to the fans but I still feel like I haven't done everything that I want," Hagi told the Rangers website.

"I still have a lot of things to show and give to this amazing group of people in Rangers as well as the fans, I just can't wait until I'm back."

Rangers manager Michael Beale said: "He is someone who made a massive impact both on and off the pitch when I was here previously, and he will be a big asset for us when he makes his return from injury. "