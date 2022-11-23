S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

There has never been any real dispute that the Glazers see Manchester United as a financial investment.

To a greater or lesser degree - co-chairmen Joel and Avram being the most invested - they are interested in the football side but the main aim is to make money, which they have succeeded at.

To that end, a few issues have conspired to make the Glazers think now is a good time to test the water with regard to an exit.

First, the European Super League plan was killed off. Whilst Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid are adamant it will get clearance through the courts, in its original form, it is done - and with it, the riches that would have come from it.

Then, Saudi Arabia's backing of Newcastle creates more competition within the Premier League and, eventually, Europe.

Added to the huge investment required on an Old Trafford refit - and improvements at the club's Carrington training ground - running a competitive United, in the short-term, is going to be very costly.

To that end, the £4.25bn Chelsea was sold for in the summer starts to look very attractive.

The Glazers have not been popular owners since the day they bought United in 2005.

If they are to leave, most fans would welcome it. However, given the likely selling price, their dream of ownership may be unrealistic.

And, even if a boyhood supporter fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe follows up his summer plan to attempt to buy the club, he is unlikely to be the only interested party. In the short-term, the future at Old Trafford may just bring more uncertainty.