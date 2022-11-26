'Shankland could get 20 goals'
Speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, former Heart of Midlothian midfielder Michael Stewart has been discussing the players that arrived at Tynecastle in the summer.
"You look at the [transfer] business," Stewart said. "Kye Rowles, undoubtedly a good signing. [Allan] Forrest is a good signing; you’re not bursting the bank to bring him in.
"[Lawrence] Shankland is a very good addition. [Robert] Snodgrass is a good signing. [Stephen] Humphrys looks like he could do something for Hearts. [Jorge] Grant and [Orestis] Kiomourtzoglou are not bad players, but I’m looking for more."
Stewart was particularly complimentary about Shankland, backing the striker to become the first Hearts player to score 20 goals in a season since John Robertson in 1992.
“If you were arguing against Lawrence Shankland, you’d say he still had a bit to prove in the Premiership, but for me, he was always going to be a great signing," he added.
"You get the better players back in the team and he’s going to be close to getting 20 league goals - that could be the difference between getting back into Europe next year or not."