Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Newcastle's record signing Alexander Isak has returned to training following a thigh injury.

The striker suffered the problem while training with the Sweden national team in September, having played twice for Newcastle after his £60m move in August.

But boss Eddie Howe said the 25-year-old was "running on grass" at the club's winter training camp in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Defender Dan Burn's travel to Saudi Arabia was delayed after illness, but he is flying out to join the squad on Monday.

"Alex is doing very well and we are very determined to try and keep the group together, including players who have had injuries," Howe told NUFC TV.

"Alex hasn't been with us long and this is the first time to really bond with the squad so we are delighted with how his rehabilitation is going."

Newcastle played a training game against Middlesbrough last weekend and will face local side Al-Hilal on Thursday during their week-long stay in Saudi Arabia.

Howe added: "We will be training hard and hopefully we can keep everyone fit and can go back a more united group.

"Part of our role here is to represent Newcastle in the right way, go out and meet people and try and improve our reputation globally and we are delighted to do that."