Sligo take first-leg lead over Bala
- Published
Ten-man Sligo Rovers took the advantage in their Conference League tie with Bala Town as they look to set up an encounter with Motherwell.
The Welsh hosts took an early lead through Lassana Mendes, but Sligo turned the game around thanks to goals from ex-Hearts forward Aidan Keena and Max Mata.
The Irish side had to see out the last 10 minutes with 10 men after Nando Pijnaker was sent off.
The second leg will be played in Sligo next Thursday.
Full time here and Rovers have won thanks to goals from Aidan Keena and Max Mata.— Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) July 7, 2022
We’re back in action for the return leg next Thursday at 7pm
Buy your tickets https://t.co/NYqNnIO6Cw
Come on Rovers #bitored pic.twitter.com/t0sYYZAlk7
