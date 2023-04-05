Robson moulding resilient Dons & Barron's future

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Saturday could not have gone much better for Aberdeen. Not only did they guts out a fourth win in a row - and a rare one away from home - but Hearts and Hibernian losing puts them in a great position in the race for third.

With a home game against Kilmarnock, who are still winless away from Rugby Park in the league, and a trip to Ross County to come in the next fortnight, there is a great opportunity to continue momentum and keep the pressure on faltering Hearts.

Centre-backs Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald have been key to Barry Robson moulding a more resilient Aberdeen, one now capable of earning victories without playing well, as evidenced by the win at McDiarmid Park.

Livingston, Hearts, and now St Johnstone have all been limited to an expected goals value of less than one in the last four games, with the United game the only exception.

Even then, Aberdeen got the job done.

Meanwhile, Graeme Shinnie's suspension after his red card against Saints opens up a midfield spot for the visit of Killie, and Aberdeen fans will hope Connor Barron can come back into the side.

The talented 20-year-old hasn't started a game since the last time they played the Ayrshire side on 28 December.

He has yet to feature during Robson's tenure, initially due to injury, and was absent from the squad on Saturday.

After being offered a new deal in the Autumn, contract talks seem to have gone quiet and there is some concern the Scotland under-21 international could opt not to increase his stay beyond the end of next season.

Given his obvious potential, links to the club as a boyhood fan and academy product, it is incumbent on the club to start getting the best from him again.