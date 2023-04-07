Sean Goss believes fierce competition for places is a key factor in Motherwell's resurgence under Stuart Kettlewell.

The midfielder scored a peach of a free-kick in last weekend's win at Hibs, but is well aware performance levels have to remain high with the easing of Motherwell's injury problems giving Kettlewell more options.

“I’m playing a bit deeper, just in front of the back four, I don’t always get forward but goals is something that I definitely want to add to my game," said Goss.

“We’ve had a really good run and we’ve been deserving of the results, that was a frustration at the start of the season.

“We thought we deserved a bit more from games but now we’re getting the rewards and just looking to build as many points as we can.

“We were struggling for numbers at certain points of the season, that’s a big difference, that has a big effect on training.

“There’s no excuse now, everyone has got to be at it at every day in training because if not, someone’s going to be knocking at the door behind you.”