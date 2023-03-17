Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Bournemouth have got a fighting chance of staying up, which I didn't think was the case a few weeks ago.

They are showing some defensive resilience and January signing Dango Ouattara has made a difference to their attack - he is a ball-carrier, with plenty of pace.

The Cherries were unfortunate to lose against Arsenal before they beat Liverpool and they will give Aston Villa a test too.

Villa were a bit unconvincing in their draw with West Ham last time out, but they are at home and Ollie Watkins is in good form for them up front.

Bournemouth beat Villa on the opening day of the season, which I didn't expect, but I'm going for Unai Emery's side to get their revenge here.

Chris Ostler's prediction: 2-1

Villa to edge it, just about.

