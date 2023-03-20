Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton says that Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic should receive a 10-game ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in Sunday's 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester United.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Sutton said: "He saw the red mist. That's no excuse. You cannot lay your hand on an official.

"In my opinion, it will impact further down the chain at grassroots level," said Sutton, who added that he felt Bruno Fernandes should have received the same ban for appearing to push an official during United's 7-0 defeat by Liverpool.

"There will be kids watching the game today who think, 'well if Mitrovic can do it, so can I'."