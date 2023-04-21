Premiership manager in spotlight: Stephen Robinson

St Mirren fans will be busy checking if passports are up to date as the Paisley club chase a first shot at European action since 1987.

Stephen Robinson's side need a point at home to Kilmarnock to be sure of a top-six finish, with a near full house expected to cheer them on.

Attendance figures at the SMISA Stadium have increased by 50% this season, with an average of 6184 up from 4259 last term.

Home form has been excellent; nine wins and four draws from 16 league outings, while their opponents remain the only team yet to register an away victory.

Both prior meetings this season were goalless but it's been nine games since the Buddies last drew a blank and skipper Mark O'Hara has hit the next six times in the past five matches - four of those coming from the penalty spot.