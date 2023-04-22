Man City 3-0 Sheffield United: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to ITV: "Excellent performance, we cannot forget three days ago we were in Munich.

"It took a lot to be here, to try it. We suffered in some actions with long balls. In the end with the quality from Riyad [Mahrez] and the rest of the guys we did it.

"The quality of Riyad we have seen for many years in this country, also with Leicester. [He is a] huge mentality competitor. Huge ambition to score goals. Scoring at the end of the first half was so important.

"The question is not to be in this stage of the competition, it is where we came from fighting for many years fighting for the titles. Being there every year means the mentality of the club - not just the players - is there.

"It is an honour to be in the FA Cup final on 3 June. We will be here. Today we played really good, everyone was serious."