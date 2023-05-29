We asked for your thoughts on Leeds' season and relegation.

Inchhigh: Been following Leeds since 1970. Had some good times and some bad, but rarely seen a Leeds team lacking fight. That is what hurts the most!

Chris: The truth is we weren't good enough. Leeds essentially are a Championship side, we were lucky to survive our first two seasons back in the Premier League. But with the departure of Raphinha and Phillips - the only truly Premiership quality players in the side - it was only a question of time. However as a Leeds fan since 1971, I know we'll be back.

Ray: Owner not at the game. Puts money into Sampdoria. Whole problem is the mismanagement of Leeds Utd. Wrong managers, wrong players and woeful decisions. No chance until they are gone.

Marko: It was on the cards mid-season. The board closed their eyes and wallets. They had no ambition and gambled on staying up. They should of learned from last season. Now Leeds will take years to get back.

James: Absolute shambles of a season from Leeds. No fight shown from any of the players. They can all go for all I care. Like the fans shouted - they aren’t fit to wear the shirt. Joke.