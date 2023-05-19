Manager spotlight: Steven MacLean

St Johnstone's trip to face Kilmarnock is huge for MacLean, who inherited a tough hand from Callum Davidson when he departed last month after a run of two wins in 16.

A victory would move St Johnstone on to 39 points, five clear of Killie with two games left, which would surely be enough to at least avoid automatic relegation, and probably the play-off too.

But if they lose they will drop below Derek McInnes' side - and Ross County as well if they win at Motherwell.

It won't be easy, given only Celtic, Rangers, and Livingston have managed wins at Rugby Park all season in the league, and Saints have the worst form of the bottom four in the last five games.

While MacLean has plenty of knowledge from his playing career to draw on, he is up against a much more experienced trio of McInnes, Malky Mackay and Goodwin in the dugout in the battle for survival.

Can the former forward overcome that gap in seasoned knowledge to guide Saints to safety?