Beale confident of challenging Celtic with a 'much stronger team' next term

Michael Beale is confident Rangers will offer a much stronger challenge to Celtic next season after ending this campaign trophyless.

"I am. Otherwise I wouldn't be sat here," said the Rangers boss.

"My excitement for this summer is because I see the work we are doing in the background.

"We are very close to what I want and if I get that in I will be very pleased and we will have a very strong pre-season, implement some new things and we will come out of it a much stronger team.

"I think the team will be in an immensely much better place than the team I inherited for sure, because it was different to the team I had left a year before."