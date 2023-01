Everton want to sign at least two attacking players on deadline day. Among their targets are Rennes' 20-year-old Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, Coventry's Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, 24, Newcastle United's 28-year-old Scotland winger Ryan Fraser and Manchester United's 20-year-old Sweden forward Anthony Elanga. (Liverpool Echo), external

The Toffees are also targeting Union Berlin's Suriname striker Sheraldo Becker, 27, and 33-year-old Ghana striker Andre Ayew, who is a free agent. (Mail), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's gossip column