We asked who would make your deadline day wish list.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Charlie: United keep on getting overrun in the midfield so another midfielder would be key. However, with Varane being injured, a new centre-back should be the priority.

Nahid: United are a mess. We need Sofyan Amrabat and reinforcements in defence, and probably a striker too, otherwise we can kiss top four goodbye!

Tom: Get the Amrabat deal over the line to play alongside Casemiro. We also need short-term cover for left-back, so a Cucurella loan makes sense. Also, with Varane's injury issues, we should look at bringing in Todibo - though this seems unrealistic. Getting Cucurella and Amrabat in should be the priority and then further issues can be resolved in future windows.

Nick: The dream closing hours of the transfer window would be selling Mount for £60m - he doesn't fit the system. Sell Maguire, keep Donny van de Beek, buy a defensive midfielder, buy a centre-back and another striker.

Seth: Amrabat would be a game-changing signing for the Reds. In all three of United's games this season, you could tell that they were lacking a strong central defensive midfielder. They definitely need reinforcements in defence - at the top of that list would be a left-back to replace the injured Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw.