St Johnstone 0-2 Rangers: Analysis

Martin Dowden, BBC Scotland at McDiarmid Park

A Rangers win was vital for the squad and Michael Beale to dampen the intensity of recent scrutiny and move forward.

They got there, and deserved to, thanks to a combination of quality, bravery and simply being more clinical at two vital moments.

The first ultimately proved costly for Danilo, the second from Rabbi Matondo was exactly what the Rangers manager will be seeking more often.

That ended the contest, a touch later than they might have hoped.

Thursday's Europa League opener with Real Betis will be a big test, though, one that Rangers will be desperate to pass.

They now have a run of four home games in which they’ll seek to really get this season up and running, with little margin for error as they proceed.