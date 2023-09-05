Dave Cherry feels like he's in "a home from home" as part of Scotland's World Cup squad in France.

Hooker Cherry, 32, met his wife-to-be while playing on the Cote d'Azur with Stade Nicois in season 2017-18 and the Scots are using his former team's Stade des Arboras as a training ground for the majority of the tournament.

"It's great to be back here, it's a home from home," he said. "It's been nice to see familiar faces, it's really friendly and welcoming. I love coming back here.

"Nice has a special place in my heart. I met my fiancee here, I got engaged here and now we're based here for the Rugby World Cup so it's three pretty big things in my life that have happened in Nice.

"It's an extra special tournament for me because my partner is due in 20 days."

Cherry will travel home to Edinburgh when possible to meet his new child.

"It's in the back of my mind," he said. "My partner's got her mum coming to help her and she's handling it incredibly well.

"She's putting me at ease rather than me putting her at ease. She's handling it amazingly. I'll go back when I can, fitting it around games. We'll cross that bridge when we come to it."