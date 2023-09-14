Postecoglou nominated for FIFA Best Men's Coach

Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been nominated for FIFA's Best Men's Coach award for 2023.

The now-Tottenham boss won his second Scottish Premiership title last season, in addition to both domestic cups.

Postecoglou is in good company on the five-man shortlist, competing against Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Inter Milan's Simone Inzhagi, Luciano Spalletti, who won Serie A with Napoli last season, and Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez.