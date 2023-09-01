Midtjylland's Gartenmann joins Dons on loan

Stefan Gartenmann has joined Aberdeen on a season long loan from Danish Superliga club Midtjylland.

The 26-year-old defender was a late substitute as his parent club lost their Europa Conference League play-off on penalties to Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

That was his seventh start of the season for the side sitting sixth in their domestic league and made 31 appearances as they finished seventh last season.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson told his club website: “Stefan brings with him a European pedigree and has experience at right centre-back and right-back, which will offer us real versatility within the squad.

"He has a strong mentality, a real determination to do well and we believe he will be a positive addition given the number of matches which lie ahead this season."

Gartenmann, a Denmark Under-21 cap, began his career with Eredivisie side Heerenveen before returning to his homeland with SonderjyskE then Midtjylland on a three-year deal in 2022.

He said: "I’ve only heard great things about Scottish football and Aberdeen."