Man City v Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City are unbeaten in their past 20 Champions League home games, winning 18 and drawing two. It’s the longest such run by an English side in the competition since one of 21 by Chelsea between September 2006 and December 2009.
Borussia Dortmund will be looking for their first away win against an English side in the Champions League since October 2013, when they won 2-1 at Arsenal.
This will be the third Champions League campaign in which Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund have met. After failing to win either match in the 2012-13 group stage (D1 L1), City won both legs of the quarter-final in 2020-21.