James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

It finally feels like things are beginning to click this season.

After a slow start and the need to be patient with David Moyes' summer recruits, the win over Fulham made it three wins in a row and secured our first back-to-back victories in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

And while there will be an element of controversy over at least one of our goals on Sunday, the big talking point among the fanbase is the developing connection between Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazilian has assisted the Italian's past two strikes and Scamacca's tally now stands at six in 12. For a combined £90m, West Ham now have two of the most promising young players in the Premier League, and both are beginning to settle in nicely in east London.

If they can continue to improve and make their mark on this Hammers side, there's every reason to believe another top-seven finish isn't out of the question just yet.

It was only a few weeks ago we thought that was out of reach, but now there's no reason why we can't start dreaming of another impressive campaign. We shouldn't get too carried away, but the signs are far better than they were last month.