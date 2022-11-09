Kalvin Phillips will return to the Manchester City squad for their Carabao Cup third-round tie against Chelsea.

The midfielder has been absent since having shoulder surgery in September, but manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will be among the City substitutes at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Joao Cancelo is suspended after he was sent off against Fulham on Saturday, while Kyle Walker remains unavailable.

For Chelsea, midfielder Jorginho is a doubt after picking up a foot injury.

Blues manager Graham Potter is still without defenders Reece James and Ben Chilwell, as well as midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Edouard Mendy will continue in goal as Kepa Arrizabalaga recovers from a plantar fascia tear.

W﻿ho do you think will start for City?

P﻿redict Potter's Chelsea line-up