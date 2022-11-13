Newcastle boss Eddie Howe would not be drawn on whether beating Chelsea was a 'statement' win, he prefers to focus on process rather than contextualising results.

But he didn't need to. The reaction from the Newcastle fans and the players at the end when all hell was breaking loose on the pitch told its own story. The noise in the last five minutes as the game began to bowl out of control was deafening. What the crowd enjoyed was Chelsea looking desperate and rattled, and Newcastle standing up for themselves against a traditionally superior team.

Howe was asked several times about the meaning of this victory, but he finally cracked in the last question by saying he was "excited" by what lay ahead in the second half of the season. There is no doubt the Newcastle fans feel the same way as they walked away from St James Park' down into the city with their trademark song about Bruno Guimaraes.

It starts by describing how Newcastle have "Bruno in the middle" and ends with "Newcastle are gonna win the Premier League". That might be a few years off yet, but going into the second half of the season third in the table speaks of the club's form from 20 years ago, and has supporters dreaming of special times ahead.