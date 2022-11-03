Gary O’Neil is relishing the selection dilemma he faces after Kieffer Moore scored an impressive double against high-flying Tottenham last Saturday.

The Wales striker has been on the periphery of the team since promotion to the Premier League but served a timely reminder of his abilities with his first goals since the opening day.

“It’s definitely not a problem for me as Kieffer has always been big for us,” O’Neil said as he contemplates his team for Saturday’s trip to Leeds.

“That’s always been the case. I think we just have to try to use the strengths we have in the squad at the right times.

“We felt we had the opportunity to use him against Spurs and worked on it for a few days before and you could see how much more in tune the boys were to him being on the pitch.”

Moore’s physicality caused huge problems for the Spurs defence and O’Neil feels his power can be a real asset moving forward.

“It’s a strength that is difficult to combat,” said O’Neil. “You don’t need everything to go your way for that to be your strength and dropping things into him is something we can definitely utilise.

“Teams are not sure how to stop it unless there is someone physically capable of going up against him.”