St Mirren's Declan Gallagher will be fit to feature despite the centre-half coming off late in the 2-2 draw against St Johnstone in midweek with some tightness.

Australia midfielder Keanu Baccus missed that game with with a dead leg but will be involved in some capacity.

Rangers' top scorer, Antonio Colak, will miss the trip to Paisley with a minor muscle problem, but midfielder Ryan Jack returns after recovering from a calf injury.

Winger Fashion Sakala misses out for a second game running and joins Ridvan Yilmaz, Kemar Roofe, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, John Souttar, Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence on the sidelines.