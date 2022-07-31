'Well play a lot worse and win' - Robinson

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson says "there's not a lot more" his side could have done against Motherwell, who snatched an ill-deserved 1-0 win in Paisley.

"We’ve created 10-12 clear chances," Robinson tells BBC Scotland.

"The ones we did get on target we have to take our hat off to Liam Kelly, he was in inspired form. He was outstanding – some of the best saves I’ve seen.

“Our general play and the amount of crosses we put into the box was very good, so I’ve told the boys to keep their heads up.

"It’s not often at St Mirren you get a standing ovation when you lose, but I think the fans can see where we’re going and the new players bedding in and getting better. We’ll play a heck of a lot worse than that and pick up points."