Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Cut away the confrontation and Chelsea showed they will still be a force to be reckoned with this season, at least in the context of the top four.

Todd Boehly seems determined to give Thomas Tuchel even more new faces before the transfer deadline, with Everton rejecting Chelsea's £40m bid for Anthony Gordon, but those who have arrived already demonstrated their worth in this Stamford Bridge hothouse.

Kalidou Koulibaly showed why he has been one of the game's most coveted defenders for so long, while Marc Cucurella was busy at both ends of the field.

Raheem Sterling missed one big chance but was composed enough to set up Reece James for the second and Tuchel knows what the England forward will bring.

Chelsea looked more compact than for some time, pressing from the front more effectively, Romelu Lukaku proving unsuitable for that role in his one ill-starred season back at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel could barely contain his anger at officialdom after the game. But he was very satisfied with this performance, even though it only brought one point, against a better team in Spurs, than three points from a rather scratchy, laboured effort in victory at Everton on the opening weekend.

It will all be overshadowed by the touchline antics of Tuchel and Conte, but when the dust settles the Chelsea manager will be happy with what he saw - and Boehly will have a better idea of exactly what he has bought into.