West Ham: Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers, external

Although I believe Brighton will beat (or gain some points against) West Ham, I think the Hammers will rank higher in the final standings.

David Moyes' squad have struggled to get their campaign off the ground, including a hard-to-swallow defeat by Nottingham Forest. Brighton are a 'bogey' team for West Ham - the Seagulls almost always come away with points.

Graham Potter's team have taken four points from their first two games and aspire to hit the top half of the table. Losing Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma in the same transfer window is a tough one to take, but Brighton show yearly why they deserve to be in the Premier League - with or without superstars.

With European football secured for the past two seasons, I can't help but think any lower than seventh will be a failed season for the Hammers. The transfer window hasn't finished, and transfers are still likely for both teams, but I think the quality of West Ham's squad cannot be questioned.

I don't believe Brighton have the squad to make the European places, but Potter has instilled a fantastic philosophy that is worrying to teams across the league.

Brighton: Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

What a starter question! After a brilliant finish to last season and an amazing start to this season it can only be Brighton.

Graham Potter wants to create long-lasting memories for all fans. If we build on finishing ninth last season then anything is possible. Don't get me wrong, if we finished inside the top six it would be amazing and also nerve-racking as we'd play in Europe and experience all that such a journey entails.

I think we have every chance of finishing higher than West Ham and we've made a habit of staying up when others put us down.

We can and do out-play a lot of our opposition. Last season we had a lot of draws and if we can convert them to three points, well, watch this space.

Over the summer we didn't make many signings, in fact we lost a few good players. So for our first game I was expecting us to lose having never won at Old Trafford. But we won and helped Manchester United by scoring for them.

I can't see West Ham doing better than last season although they have been consistent in being in the top 10.

So Brighton to finish seventh or eighth and West Ham eighth or ninth.

