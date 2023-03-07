We want Europe - Ramadani

Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani believes that European qualification is still on the cards for the Dons this season, and praised the positive impact of the club's January signings.

The Pittodrie club are still managerless following the departure of Jim Goodwin, but sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership and picked up a first away league win since October last Saturday, beating Dundee United 3-1.

“On Monday in training, the manager said how important it was that we won, because we have not won away in a long time.

"I think the new players that have come in, Shinnie in the middle of the pitch, we have a stronger mentality, and we keep believing in ourselves to the end. Even when they equalise, we still believe.

“We are working hard every day in training, we have to support each other, in games and we must do this if we want to keep winning games.

"When I came here, the club said that every season, they want to qualify for Europe and I want this too. I hope we can compete for this right to the end.”