Conte on Spurs return, his rallying cry to fans and not looking backwards
- Published
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before the second leg of Tottenham's Champions League last-16 tie against AC Milan.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
After returning to Spurs, he said: "My feeling is good, I have a lot of energy."
He said his surgery "doesn't change my mind" about his future at the club.
On whether he is worried about returning for such a high-pressured game, he said: "We live for these moments."
He said "many times our fans gave us the right boost to overcome a difficult situation" and called on them to create an "amazing atmosphere".
The FA Cup exit "wasn't a good result" but Conte said "it's important not to look too much back".
He said Wednesday's game is "vital" for Spurs and that his side will do everything they can to reach the next round.