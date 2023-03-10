James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

New season, same scenario. After 26 games of the campaign, Everton have 22 points – that’s exactly the same as 12 months ago. Frank Lampard’s side went on to win five of their remaining 12 games and ended up finishing 16th on 39 points, four points clear of third-bottom Burnley.

The one slight difference was that 22 points at this stage last season was enough to put Everton in 14th. This year they are 18th – with a further four points currently required to make 14th, and that’s with most of the other sides having played 25 times.

You’ll forgive the lesson in minutiae, but football is too often down to fine margins. No one knows what points will be enough for survival this year (Burnley went down on 35 last season), but Sean Dyche will be doing everything he can to beg, steal or borrow another 16 and maybe more points between now and the end of the season.

Last week’s showing at Nottingham Forest was promising. Yes, it was frustrating to concede two goals when leading but there was a bit of fight, grit and over-my-dead-body attitude which Dyche will be lapping up. Five yellow cards handed out to Everton is indicative of that, although Dyche may need to slightly reign his troops in, having recently been handed FA charges in games against Liverpool and Leeds for failing to control players.

It was good to see Demarai Gray given a chance up front at the City Ground. With no Dominic Calvert-Lewin, he’s the one player who does have an air of unpredictability about him, and a decent amount of desire too.

Dyche is getting plenty of change out of his new players. Goals will always be a problem with no recognised striker and the reasons behind that are well-read, but pride, appetite and competitiveness are a big step in the right direction. It will be a close run thing against Brentford on Saturday at Goodison.