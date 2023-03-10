Tie of the round - Hearts v Celtic

Just three days after facing off in Glasgow, Hearts and Celtic go at it again on Saturday (12:15 GMT). This time, it's in the capital.

Wednesday's 3-1 victory was Ange Postecoglou's 100th game in charge of the current Premiership leaders, but the Australian's first domestic match will be in the Celtic manager's mind when his side make the trip along the M8.

That game, a 2-1 win for Robbie Neilson's men on the opening day of last season, is the only Hearts victory in the last 17 meetings between the sides.

However, that match, plus last October's seven-goal thriller - which Celtic won 4-3 - will serve as a warning for Postecoglou. Hearts also gave Celtic a scare on Wednesday by taking a first-half lead and making life difficult for the hosts.

The last time the pair met in the Scottish Cup provided arguably one of the competition's greatest finals, despite being played behind closed doors at Hampden. A pulsating 3-3 draw ended with Celtic winning the trophy on penalties, sealing a historic fourth straight treble.

More goal-laden drama at Tynecastle on Saturday will do nicely.