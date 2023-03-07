A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Pessimistic supporters of Crystal Palace would be forgiven for meeting Saturday's defeat with cold indifference - or at least an acceptance of the outcome - and the numbers joining the "dark side" are quickly growing.

One win in 12 league games, 14 if we include cup competitions, and now a fourth match without a single shot on target.

Consequently, these Tuesday talking points have felt like a continuation of a theme while leaving other areas of discussion gathering dust - such is the web of negativity that has entangled Patrick Vieira and his team.

The challenge is to nail down a single aspect or flaw the team has, but the underlying sentiment is that the team might simply be getting in its own way.

It would be fascinating to be a fly on the wall of discussions between the coaches and analysts to understand how the team can, on the surface, select the best XI available yet play each of the front four out of position.

But that may be a microcosm of over-analysis in trying to solve a footballing riddle that might just need a return to attacking basics.

Despite the doom and gloom, this season isn't over yet, but the fans are desperate for something to believe in.