Hibs youths well placed for visit of Borussia Dortmund

Hibernian Under-19s will have the backing of more than 7,000 fans at Easter Road on Tuesday evening for their Uefa Youth League tie against Borussia Dortmund.

Having secured home wins over Molde FK and Nantes in earlier rounds, Hibs take on the German youngsters at 19:00 GMT in the one-legged playoff round.

Hibs academy director Steve Kean feels that his players are well prepared for the task.

"We have had a long time to look forward to this one and mentally we couldn’t be in a better place," he told the club website.

“We have a lot of lads stepping up to train with the first team and playing for the first team. The last few reserve games have given us a chance to play a lot of the under-19s together as a team and they have gone very well.

"The last couple of games at Easter Road in the competition the fans have helped shock the opposition.

"Hopefully the fans can be as good as they have been in the last two games because they really helped us get those ties over the line."