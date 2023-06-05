Brentford promote talented duo to first team

Two members of Brentford B's triumphant Premier League Cup side have earned promotion to the senior squad in preparation for the 2023-24 season.

Midfielders Ryan Trevitt (pictured above) and Yehor Yarmoliuk will formally link up with Thomas Frank's first team for pre-season although both have already represented the Bees at senior level in the Carabao Cup.

Trvitto scored 16 goals in 28 appearances for the B team this season, plus a further 11 assists. Yarmoliuk joined from Ukraine side SC Dnipro last summer and made 16 appearances, scoring three times before his season was cut short by injury.

The B team head coach Neil MacFarlane praised the duo, saying: "Yehor has been fantastic and he was playing to such a high level before he got injured. He will be promoted to the first team, which he has earned.

"Ryan has been outstanding and we could not be happier for him. He is a terrific lad who wants to keep improving and his levels have been really high."