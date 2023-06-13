When Hibs tried to halt Haaland

Can Scotland succeed this weekend where Hibs failed five years ago?

The mission is to tame goal machine Erling Haaland, who will lead Norway's attack against Steve Clarke's side in Oslo.

Hibs have previous with the Man City superstar, having come up against him in Europa League qualifying in 2018 when the striker was banging in the goals for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Molde.

Even as a teenager, Haaland carried the weight of the team. That was evident in Molde's first-leg display, with Solskjaer's side registering just one shot on target in a drab goalless draw in Leith.

Hibs travelled to Norway with confidence, knowing that, with better finishing, they would have taken a lead with them, but that pre-match optimism took a hit when the team-sheets came out.

Haaland, still in limbo over his future, had been drafted back in for Molde's weekend league game against Valerenga, scoring twice and assisting another in a 5-1 win. The perfect warm-up.

The teenage striker repeated that return with a bullish display against a Hibs defence consisting of Ryan Porteous and the experienced trio of Efe Ambrose, Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson.

Haaland's first came from a simple back-post header, before a blistering run in behind - one we've become so accustomed to seeing now - resulted in him turning provider for Fredrik Aursnes. The forward then rounded Adam Bogdan to seal a 3-0 win.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon's first impression? "Wow." He hailed Haaland as "the difference" in the tie. "You can see why he is a very sought-after player," he added.

Solskjaer echoed his counterpart. "He has everything," he told BBC Scotland. "He can head it, he can link play, he can be a target man. He's got pace and energy. You could see the difference he makes."

The night ended in defeat for Hibs, but it provided Scottish football with one of its all-time great images. The snap of Ambrose, who was released by second-tier Greenock Morton last month, wrestling for the ball with Haaland has aged beautifully. Worthy of hanging in the Louvre.

