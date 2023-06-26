Conor Coady is no longer good enough to start in a back four for Wolves so the best solution is for him to leave in search of first-team football.

That's the view of The Wolves Report's Ryan Lester, who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that the former captain's days are numbered at Molineux.

"There are no questions about his qualities as a good human and as a captain," said Lester. "But you can see Wolves and Everton have both pushed him on the in the past two seasons.

"I can't see Wolves going to a back five - Coady may be able to do it in a back four in the Championship but not in the Premier League.

"Also, would it be healthy to have an ex-captain around the squad if he is not in the team? I think the best thing would be for him to get first team football."

How did Lester react to the departure of Ruben Neves?

Listen to the full discussion from 29'05 on BBC Sounds