Arsenal will turn to Manchester City's' 27-year-old England midfielder Kalvin Phillips in January, as the Gunners look to strengthen their midfield. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

The Gunners also maintain an interest in 23-year-old Wolves and Portugal forward Pedro Neto and could make a move for the player in January. (Mirror), external

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are keeping tabs on Feyenoord's 22-year-old striker Santiago Gimenez. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

