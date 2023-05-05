Brighton "continue to rise as a force in the Premier League" according to former Aston Villa and Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke.

He said Albion qualifying for Europe would be more than anyone could have predicted under Roberto De Zerbi.

"It’s always a bit of a challenging time when a manager comes in, you never know," Yorke told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"The culture of the club doesn’t seem to affect who comes in at Brighton, they have the same method, the same approach and way of playing.

"Players have really bought into the ideas and understand exactly what their roles are in the team. So it's no surprise how well they have done and they continue to rise as a force in the Premier League.

"No surprise that they are up in the European positions and that result last night meant that they will be a threat certainly for the remaining part of the season and that they can qualify for Europe as well, which would be a bigger achievement than anything we all anticipated."