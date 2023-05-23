MacLean said he wants his side to "go for the throat" and not sit in to defend a one goal lead, which was the case against Kilmarnock.

He heaped praise on Cammy Ballantyne after his league debut, highlighting the midfielder's energy levels.

He admitted his ambitions to promote youth prospects and said, "as long as I am here, there will be an opportunity for them to play".

MacLean said "standards will not drop" in the last two games of the season, he "wants to win every week".