Some Brentford players will use Ivan Toney's absence as a chance to solidify their own position with the Bees, says BBC Radio London pundit Steve Brown.

Centre-forward Toney received and eight-month ban from football after breaching FA betting rules and won't be able to take part in any footballing activity with the club until at least 17 September, when he will be allowed to train.

Speaking on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast, former Charlton player Steve Brown said: "[His teammates] don't care, they literally don't care.

"Your job is to get on with the job in hand and actually what it does is open up a door for someone else to step into and gives them eight months to forge a little career for themselves at Brentford."

Despite Toney scoring 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances this season - helping Brentford into ninth place in the table - former defender Brown doesn't feel the club will be impacted too much by his absence.

"It doesn't really matter who Brentford leave out. They play in a certain style and coach in a certain style," said Brown.

"I thought Brentford were going to be bang in trouble in the summer they lost their front three, I thought there is no way they are recovering from that. They've taken the money, that is going to have an impact, but they got stronger, they banked the money and got stronger.

"This club has the kind of transfer policy where it might actually be detrimental to Ivan Toney because they will go 'let's try and get our £50-60m for him because we have someone lined up in replacement'.

"They're that kind of a club."

