Jack & Souttar return for Rangers

It's two switches to Michael Beale's Rangers side after last weekend's 1-0 win at home to Aberdeen.

As expected, Ben Davies misses out through injury and is replaced with John Souttar in the centre of defence.

Meanwhile, Souttar's Scotland colleague, Ryan Jack, comes back into the midfielder, taking the place of Romania's Ianis Hagi.

Robby McCrorie keeps his place in goal, as does Rabbi Matondo, who starts with Fashion Sakala in attack, with Alfredo Morelos again on the bench as the Colombian runs down his contract.