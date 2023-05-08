Phil McNulty, chief football writer at St James' Park

Newcastle United's fans could not hide their disappointment at the final whistle as all their efforts to dent Arsenal's title challenge and lift their own Champions League aspirations came to nothing.

It removes some of the margin for error as they chase a place in the top four, but the manner in which they ran Arsenal so close, and made the margins so fine, was an example of their progress this season.

Who knows what might have happened had Jacob Murphy's shot in the opening minutes gone in instead of bouncing back off the woodwork. But in the end, the Gunners had the better chances and claimed the three points.

The Toon Army is alive with self-belief and optimism, even cheering their side loudly after the final whistle as manager Eddie Howe took his players on a lap around the pitch.

Alexander Isak showed what a quality acquisition he has been, but there was no joy for key midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who did not have one of his better days.

Newcastle stay third, two points ahead of Liverpool in fifth, and the good news for Howe and his players is they remain firmly in control of their own destiny.