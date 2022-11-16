Scotland captain Andy Robertson believes his club-mate Calvin Ramsay has "huge potential" as the former Aberdeen full-back eyes a cap debut in Turkey.

R﻿amsay, 19, left Pittodrie to join Robertson at Anfield in the summer and has recently broken into the Liverpool first team.

"Obviously, Liverpool spotted that and that's why they bought him," said Robertson.

"He doesn't seem fazed by a lot of things and takes everything in his stride - that's credit to him. Everyone at Liverpool is excited to see how far he can go and I'm sure everyone in Scotland is the same."

At Anfield, England's Trent Alexander-Arnold provides tough competition for Ramsay.

"He's coming up against the world's best right-back in Trent, but since he's been back in training, he's been training really well and obviously got his reward with his debut," Robertson said. "He'll be looking for more game time - that's how you learn and develop.

"I know he's excited being involved in the Scotland camp and I'm sure he'll be involved in a lot more for many years to come."

Scotland coach Steve Clarke was part of the coaching staff at Liverpool between 2011 and 2012.

A﻿nd the national manager said: "I'm remembering the Calvin Ramsay that was a progressive young player at Aberdeen. I would imagine that he's already improved having worked with the Liverpool first-team squad, so we look forward to seeing Calvin and seeing what he can do in the game."