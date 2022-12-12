Kyle Walker says Harry Kane will bounce back from his penalty miss and England's World Cup exit "because that is the character that he is".

When asked after the game if coming up against Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris played a factor in Kane's miss from the spot, Walker told BBC Radio 5 Live: "No, not whatsoever.

"Harry Kane faces Ramsdale, Pope and Pickford in the Premier League and nine times out of 10 he puts them away. That’s one of Harry’s jobs and one of Harry’s specialities. He’s put one in the back of the net and then he’s put one over. It’s football.

"Would I have wanted anyone else on that penalty? No, not one bit. I feel he has proven himself and we shouldn’t even be questioning him on that. It’s a penalty, you can miss or you can score and that’s the simple thing about it.

"He’s put one away and he’s missed one. Let’s not dwell on it, let’s move forward and show he will come back. I know he will be back because that is the character that he is and the leader he is on and off the field."

