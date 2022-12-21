James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

The World Cup break possibly came at a good time for Everton.

Six losses in eight games, two ugly defeats at Bournemouth (one in the Carabao Cup) in which they conceded seven goals, and sitting one point above the bottom three.

It had the feeling of a car going down a hill with no-one applying the brakes.

Frank Lampard’s squad got off relatively lightly with World Cup involvement, with only Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady, Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) and Amadou Onana (Belguim) involved.

The hope will be that the manager has had ample time to get his charges ready to return to the sort of form we saw from August to early October when they went on a seven-game unbeaten run. The anticipated returns of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Andros Townsend should help too.

But what a game to return to. Wolves are somewhat of an unknown quantity under new manager Julen Lopetegui and Blues fans will remember the game from last season when Wolves came away with a polished 1-0 win, courtesy of the aforementioned Coady - who won’t be playing against his parent club.

Of course Wolves are bottom, but they are only four points behind Everton and that’s the stark scenario the Toffees find themselves in at the restart.

Goodison Park will need to see the Everton that played Crystal Palace (3-0) rather than the one which faced Leicester (0-2) for evidence that the break has stopped the slide, with brakes applied and the car back in first gear.