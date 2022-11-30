N﻿ew Rangers manager Michael Beale is hopeful the club can agree new deals for Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, both of whom are out of contract in the summer.

“I think that’s ongoing,” Beale told Sky Sports, when asked about their contract situations. “Certainly I’ll get to that, but it’s been ongoing.

“They are two players that I’ve worked well with previously. Obviously I’ve known Ryan and his family since he was 14 (from their time together at Liverpool) so there’s a strong relationship there built over 10 years.

“When I was here previously they were both excellent in different ways. Alfredo, in terms of the goals he scored, and Ryan, in terms of the way he entertained people and got on the ball and took the game to the opponent."

B﻿oth Kent and Morelos have struggled for form this season, and Beale added: "I think they’re capable of more than they’re showing right now, that’s fair to say.

"But they’ll have their own reasons for that and they’ll be working away at that.

“We want to create a stronger Rangers going forward, with or without those players, ideally with them.”