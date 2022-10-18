Hammell on Motherwell's injury woes, cup dream & hectic start

S﻿cott Mullen, BBC Sport Scotland

M﻿otherwell boss Steven Hammell has been speaking to the media before his side's League Cup quarter-final against Celtic.

H﻿ere are the key points:

  • A decision will be made later on Tuesday or on Wednesday morning on injured players (Blair Spittal, Joe Efford, Ricki Lamie and Louis Moult will be the main ones).

  • Motherwell were down to the bones in Sunday's defeat to Rangers and had three 16-year-olds ready to come on.

  • Hammell is not content with running the Old Firm close, it's about taking that next step.

  • He came up short in finals as a player, the "dream" is to win silverware as Motherwell manager, but isn't allowing himself to look that far ahead.

  • Been full on since taking over, but needs to be patient to get to where he believes the group can get to: "We've seen a lot of good stuff, there's a lot we can get better at."

SNS