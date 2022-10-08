'﻿Rangers boss wants more from Kent'

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has challenged winger Ryan Kent to be more consistent and more potent. (Scotsman), external

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos can play together as a dynamic striking double act. (Daily Express), external

Alex Lowry has stepped up his Rangers recovery as he attempts to play his part in the Premiership title race in the coming weeks. (Herald,, external subscription required)

